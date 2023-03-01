Wellness Wednesday: Coping with work-related stress

MADISON (WKOW) -- Anyone who has ever held a job has felt it: work-related stress.
It can come from all sides, whether you're in the office or working from home. It can easily burn someone out.
The American Psychological Association has consistently found that most Americans commonly cite work as a significant source of stress.
On this segment of Wellness Wednesday, 27 News heard from Dr. Heather Schmidt, the system medical director for health work and well-being at SSM Health.
She explained how you can identify common workplace stressors, how they make you feel and how you can cope with them.
"We know that work is actually a social determinant of health, we spend a lot of time at work," she said. "We need to make sure that workplace wellness is actually a priority because we can encourage an environment that helps to foster well-being."
Schmidt said studies show that if you have a good relationship with coworkers and management, you're more likely to stay at that employer.
She recommends advocating for yourself at work to make sure that managers are creating a place where employees can be comfortable and relaxed. She also said it's on employers to recognize the role they play in their employee's well-being.