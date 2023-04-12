 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Again
Thursday Afternoon...

.The Red Flag Warning this evening has expired for all of southern
Wisconsin as winds subside and relative humidity values begin to
recover overnight. Very warm, windy, and dry conditions will
support critical fire weather conditions across all of southern
Wisconsin Thursday afternoon.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR UNSEASONABLY WARM
TEMPERATURES, GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

...RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS
EVENING...

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan,
Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane,
Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock,
Walworth, Racine and Kenosha.

* TIMING... For the Fire Weather Watch, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 24 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 80s.

* IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and
equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are
extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for
possible burn bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Wellness Wednesday: Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month

  • Updated
  • 0
SSM HEALTH

SSM Health Speech Therapist Sarah Simon joins 27 News to talk about what we can do to prevent these cancers.

MADISON (WKOW) -- April is Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month, and those types of cancers account for 4% of all cancers.

SSM Health Speech Therapist Sarah Simon joined 27 News for this week's Wellness Wednesday segment.

"Head and neck cancers are cancers that primarily affect the lips, mouth, tongue, throat, and voice box," she said. "And a little bit less commonly: the sinuses, nasal cavity, and salivary glands."

Some of the biggest risk factors for developing this type of cancer include excessive alcohol and tobacco use. It can also be caused by the sexually transmitted infection Human Papilloma Virus, or HPV.

Toxic substances, radiation, and genetics can be risk factors in some cases.

Simon explained that some signs or symptoms of these types of cancer include a lump or sore in the mouth or throat that won't heal, changes in voice quality and unexplained weight loss.

SSM Health is hosting a free screening event on Sat., April 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Turville Bay Radiation Oncology Center off John Nolen Drive in Madison. 

"If there is a family history of head and neck cancer, it is certainly worthwhile to bring it up," said Simon. "Typically head and neck cancer is diagnosed a little bit later in life, it does not affect a ton of younger people. But certainly, with those risk factors it's absolutely important to make those known."

Tags

Recommended for you