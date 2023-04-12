Wellness Wednesday: Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month

MADISON (WKOW) -- April is Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month, and those types of cancers account for 4% of all cancers.
SSM Health Speech Therapist Sarah Simon joined 27 News for this week's Wellness Wednesday segment.
"Head and neck cancers are cancers that primarily affect the lips, mouth, tongue, throat, and voice box," she said. "And a little bit less commonly: the sinuses, nasal cavity, and salivary glands."
Some of the biggest risk factors for developing this type of cancer include excessive alcohol and tobacco use. It can also be caused by the sexually transmitted infection Human Papilloma Virus, or HPV.
Toxic substances, radiation, and genetics can be risk factors in some cases.
Simon explained that some signs or symptoms of these types of cancer include a lump or sore in the mouth or throat that won't heal, changes in voice quality and unexplained weight loss.
SSM Health is hosting a free screening event on Sat., April 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Turville Bay Radiation Oncology Center off John Nolen Drive in Madison.
"If there is a family history of head and neck cancer, it is certainly worthwhile to bring it up," said Simon. "Typically head and neck cancer is diagnosed a little bit later in life, it does not affect a ton of younger people. But certainly, with those risk factors it's absolutely important to make those known."