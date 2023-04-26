Wellness Wednesday: How to grow your own vegetables

MADISON (WKOW) -- Growing vegetables in your own garden can be a fun hobby and a way to get some much-needed nutrients into your diet.
It's also the time of year where people are planning to plant or are already getting seeds into the ground. SSM Health's Director of Community Health, Megan Timm, also owns a farm. She stopped by 27 News to share some expert advice.
North, central, and western Wisconsin are in Zone 4. Typically, in Zone 4, she said it's safe to plant the weekend after Mother's Day.
"If you plant too early, right before your zone is ready to accept plants into your garden, they could freeze at night," she said. "That could ruin the whole thing."
But what should you plant? Timm said you might need to consult the family.
"The healthiest vegetables are the ones your kids are going to eat, and so let's start there," she said.
Getting greens like spinach and broccoli into your diet is good, but Timm recommends "eating the rainbow."
"You can plant different colored of peppers and you can try something new," she said. "Maybe you want to plant kohlrabi this year or get a little creative in your garden."
Tomatoes are always a good bet, and they're pretty versatile. Potatoes are an easy vegetable to grow.
"They're hearty, they're sturdy, they can withstand a lot," said Timm.
A lot of plants do well in containers, too. That includes tomatoes and carrots. Herbs are also a pretty easy thing to grow indoors.
But it all comes down to doing your research. You'll want to make sure you understand what thrives well in sun and what doesn't. Things also depend on the location of your garden, the amount of water we'll get in the summer, and how much attention you can give the garden.
If you're just started out, Timm has a little advice.
"Don't get too caught up in your garden. Failure is okay. Allow yourself to fail," she said. "You'll learn something from it, and you can start fresh the next year. It can be hard and a little heartbreaking sometimes when you lose a plant but don't quit just because something didn't work out this year."