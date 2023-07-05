Wellness Wednesday: How to treat high-risk pregnancies

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you have a high-risk pregnancy, it might not be more difficult than a regular one, but you will want to establish care with a specialist.
Dr. Jennifer Krupp is a maternal fetal medicine specialist and the director of SSM Health's Women's and Newborn's Program. On this week's Wellness Wednesday segment, she explained that that maternal fetal medicine is a specialty in which health care professionals take care of a pregnant mom who may have high-risk medical conditions.
In cases like that, it's best to seek out a specialist as opposed to a general OBGYN. Those specialists can also help low-risk patients or do preconception consultation prior to pregnancy.
"We help determine if it's okay for them to see a general OBGYN or if they would be better cared for because of their complication risk in our clinic," Dr. Krupp said.
Some things that make women more susceptible to a high-risk pregnancy may be risk factors like diabetes, high blood pressure that's difficult to control or a prior history of heart attack or stroke.
"When somebody has one chronic illness, they may be at risk for other complications during the pregnancy," she said.
She said having one high-risk pregnancy doesn't necessarily mean all pregnancies after that one will be high-risk, too.