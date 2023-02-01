Wellness Wednesday: Our relationships are key to lasting happiness

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you're looking for the key to lasting happiness, look no further than your relationships.
In this segment of Wellness Wednesday, Sara Maslar-Donar sat down with SSM Health family physician and wellness coach Dr. Roopa Shah to find out how our relationships can benefit our health.
The Harvard Study of Adult Development had scientists tracking the health of 268 Harvard sophomores in 1938 in the hopes of finding out what leads to healthy and happy lives.
The key? Close relationships.
"What they found is that older folks that have these really strong connections actually tend to live a bit longer than folks their age that don't have basic social connections in their lives," said Dr. Shah.
What about revitalizing close relationships that may have fizzled a bit during the COVID-19 pandemic?
"Even if it feels a bit awkward, reach out to those people in your life that did have meaning in your life," said Dr. Shah. "Send a quick text or a quick call, and try and rekindle that relationship because they, in fact, may be thinking the same thing."