 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN
TODAY...

A combination of breezy northeast winds, very low humidity, and
dry grasses will result in elevated fire weather conditions across
south central Wisconsin today. The fire risk will be highest in
those locations that did not see any rainfall on Tuesday.

Fires that start in these weather conditions can spread rapidly
and quickly escape control. Any open burning should be done with
extreme caution, or postponed to a different day.

Wellness Wednesday: Prioritizing Women's Health

  • Updated
  • 0
Wellness Wednesday: Prioritizing Women's Health

Sara Maslar-Donar sits down with a doctor at SSM Health who explains how women can make health care a priority.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Research shows women in the United States often make the majority of healthcare decisions for their families, but they often overlook their own health needs.

Doctors at SSM Health say good self-care can give you more energy and focus to do the things that are important to you. 

"In order to really make sure that you're staying as healthy as you need to or finding any problems that you may be having early so they can be treated, it's really important to at least see, not just [an] OBGYN provider, but also your family medicine or internal medicine provider for at least yearly checkups," said Dr. Jennifer Krupp, the medical director of SSM Health's Women's and Newborn's Program.

Those checkups include checking in on blood pressures, blood glucose levels, pap smears or mammograms.

"There's lots of screenings that should be done to catch diseases," she said. 

Dr. Krupp says it's okay to be honest about what's going on because many issues can be treated, and you don't have to live with them. 

"If it's affecting your quality of life and you're noticing it as a problem, don't explain it away," she said. "Go in and talk to people about it so that you can get some help and you can continue to do the things you want to do and not let this get in your way."

Tags

Recommended for you