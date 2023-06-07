Wellness Wednesday: Prioritizing Women's Health

MADISON (WKOW) -- Research shows women in the United States often make the majority of healthcare decisions for their families, but they often overlook their own health needs.
Doctors at SSM Health say good self-care can give you more energy and focus to do the things that are important to you.
"In order to really make sure that you're staying as healthy as you need to or finding any problems that you may be having early so they can be treated, it's really important to at least see, not just [an] OBGYN provider, but also your family medicine or internal medicine provider for at least yearly checkups," said Dr. Jennifer Krupp, the medical director of SSM Health's Women's and Newborn's Program.
Those checkups include checking in on blood pressures, blood glucose levels, pap smears or mammograms.
"There's lots of screenings that should be done to catch diseases," she said.
Dr. Krupp says it's okay to be honest about what's going on because many issues can be treated, and you don't have to live with them.
"If it's affecting your quality of life and you're noticing it as a problem, don't explain it away," she said. "Go in and talk to people about it so that you can get some help and you can continue to do the things you want to do and not let this get in your way."