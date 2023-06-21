 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Wellness Wednesday: Skin care in the sun

  • Updated
  • 0
Sun

MADISON (WKOW) -- Summer is here, and the outdoor sports, pool parties and days are the beach are set to ramp up.

But too much sun exposure can be seriously damaging to your skin. Dr. Roopa Shah, an SSM Health Family Medicine Physician, stopped by 27 News to talk about how we can protect our skin this summer

The first step is applying sunscreen. It's one of the best ways to protect skin while outdoors. Dr. Shah says that when choosing a sunscreen, you should go for something you're likely to reapply, whether it's a spray, lotion or a stick.

Then, make sure it has a broad spectrum.

"That means it's got equal UVA and UVB protection, so that's really important to have a broad spectrum sunscreen," she said. "Then choose something with an SPF of at least 30. That gives you about 97% protection. Anything above that is kind of gravy. You get little incremental increases in protection but it's not that much, so at least aim for 30."

Even if your sunscreen is water resistant, you'll want to make sure you reapply.

Sun protective clothing can also be great for kids and adults. 

If you do slip up and get a burn, Dr. Shah recommends taking a cool shower and applying moisturizer right away while you're still damp.

"That kind of seals in the moisture," she said. "Try something with a little aloe vera because that's going to be anti-inflammatory."

Ibuprofen is also a great anti-inflammatory that will help with the swelling, redness, itching and any pain. 

Also, avoid things like tetracaine or lidocaine. Dr. Shah said those products can actually be irritating to the skin and could cause an allergic dermatitis. 

Tags

Recommended for you