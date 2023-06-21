Wellness Wednesday: Skin care in the sun

MADISON (WKOW) -- Summer is here, and the outdoor sports, pool parties and days are the beach are set to ramp up.
But too much sun exposure can be seriously damaging to your skin. Dr. Roopa Shah, an SSM Health Family Medicine Physician, stopped by 27 News to talk about how we can protect our skin this summer
The first step is applying sunscreen. It's one of the best ways to protect skin while outdoors. Dr. Shah says that when choosing a sunscreen, you should go for something you're likely to reapply, whether it's a spray, lotion or a stick.
Then, make sure it has a broad spectrum.
"That means it's got equal UVA and UVB protection, so that's really important to have a broad spectrum sunscreen," she said. "Then choose something with an SPF of at least 30. That gives you about 97% protection. Anything above that is kind of gravy. You get little incremental increases in protection but it's not that much, so at least aim for 30."
Even if your sunscreen is water resistant, you'll want to make sure you reapply.
Sun protective clothing can also be great for kids and adults.
If you do slip up and get a burn, Dr. Shah recommends taking a cool shower and applying moisturizer right away while you're still damp.
"That kind of seals in the moisture," she said. "Try something with a little aloe vera because that's going to be anti-inflammatory."
Ibuprofen is also a great anti-inflammatory that will help with the swelling, redness, itching and any pain.
Also, avoid things like tetracaine or lidocaine. Dr. Shah said those products can actually be irritating to the skin and could cause an allergic dermatitis.