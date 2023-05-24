Wellness Wednesday: Stroke awareness and how treatment is improving

MADISON, Wisc. (WKOW) -- National Stroke Month is wrapping up, but it's always important to raise awareness about this life-changing condition.
Doctors and health care professionals encourage all of us to evaluate our own risk for stroke and talk about reducing that risk with our primary care doctors.
Dr. Mark Corriveau, a neurosurgeon and stroke physician with SSM Health, highlighted an mnemonic to help us recognize the signs of a stroke: FAST.
- F - Face: Often, he says, you'll see drooping on one side of the face.
- A - Arm: You'll be able to see weakness on one side of the body or the other.
- S - Speech: He said you will notice the person slurring their speech, or not speaking at all.
- T - Time: Call 911 right away to start treatment for a potential stroke victim.
According to SSM Health, strokes are the leading cause of disability in the United States, but over the past decade or so, there have been an increases in successful stroke recoveries. Dr. Corriveau attributes this to developments and expanded availability of a procedure called mechanical thrombectomy.
"We're able to access an artery either in the leg or the wrist and send a small catheter or tube all the way from that point up to the blood vessels in the brain, and then physically remove the clot that's there, thereby restoring blood flow to that part of the brain," he said.
He said mounting evidence for the last several years points to this being the standard of care now for stroke patients.
The procedures are even more effective when they're combined with medications, like Tenecteplase.
"Our own experience has been really fantastic with this medication," said Corriveau said. "It's administered more quickly, and time is hugely important in stroke care."
Speaking of time, Dr. Corriveau also highlighted the fact that calling 911 instead of driving someone to the hospital can improve stroke outcomes.
"What it does is triggers a chain of events, such that all the appropriate individuals are notified and on alert for a potential stroke treatment, including emergency department physicians, nurses, neurologists, interventionalists such as myself," he said. "Then everybody can be on standby to intervene as quickly as possible if necessary."
You can take a Stroke Risk Assessment on SSM Health's website.