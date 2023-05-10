Wellness Wednesday: The risk of kids specializing in one sport

MADISON (WKOW) -- Many kids these days are starting to specialize in a single sport at an earlier age.
27 News sat down with Dr. Katherine Fox with SSM Health Sports Medicine to talk about the health impact on kids who focus on just one sport.
Fox says specialization can lead to health issues when it happens before puberty, when a child's bones are still growing. Fox says their growth plates are a prime spot for injury. She says by focusing on one sport and doing the same repeated activity, kids are more likely to get an injury to their growth plates.
She says studies have shown early specialization can cause burnout, anxiety and increased rates of depression. She said it can also lead to kids dropping out of sports early.
Dr. Fox encourages kids to participate in a variety of sports. She says doing this can help kids learn different skills, develop different muscles and will lead to a lower chance of injury.