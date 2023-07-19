Wellness Wednesday: Trampoline safety

MADISON (WKOW) -- Kids are spending more time outdoors and that includes playing on those backyard trampolines. But they can be dangerous if not used correctly.
Dr. Kyle Martin, an emergency physician at SSM Heath St. Mary's, told 27 News that trampoline injuries are pretty common.
"It's something we see fairly frequently," he said.
Those injuries include broken or fractured limbs and severe head or neck injuries. Typically, wrist and elbow injuries are most common.
Setting it up safely can be the key to avoiding a trip to the emergency room.
"Having it on a level surface, looking around to see obstacles, trees that might be around it, having the netting up on the side," he said. "Then, really protecting the edge of it, the frame and those springs. Those are dangerous spots, too."
He said adults should always be supervising children when they're on the trampoline.
"If they're going to be on the trampoline, they really do need some adult supervision to make sure as they start getting more adventurous that there's someone there to give them some pause," Dr. Martin said.