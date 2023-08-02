Wellness Wednesday: Use caution when choosing herbal supplements

(WKOW) -- Herbal supplements have plenty of benefits -- but watch out before you start taking them.
Most herbal supplements are marketed as "all natural," but healthcare professionals tell 27 News that's misleading. It can give you the idea that supplements are perfectly safe and effective, when in reality taking them with prescription drugs can lead to serious consequences.
"Herbal supplements can affect the way that our body absorbs or metabolizes different prescription medications," said SSM Health pharmacy resident Lindsey Proegler. "And that can lead to either higher or lower concentrations of the prescription drug. And that affects the way that it is helping our body."
Proegler says you should double check with your pharmacist or healthcare team before starting an herbal supplement, even if you're not taking any prescription medications.
"Herbal supplements can be pretty expensive," Proegler said. "So wanting to make sure that there is the data there to support both the efficacy and the safety of the herbal supplements. So just making sure that you are taking something that is good and safe and effective."
Even common supplements can affect your prescription medications. That includes Saint John's wart, a common supplement used to address depression or trouble sleeping.