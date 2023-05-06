'We're all in this together': Baraboo business owner helping restaurant staff displaced by fire

BARABOO (WKOW) -- A Baraboo business is trying to support people out of work after a fire at another restaurant in town.
"I'm sure the employees are all going: 'So now what do we do? Do we go get another job?'" Mary Dressan, owner of Baraboo's Pizza Ranch said.
Wednesday, a fire at a KFC and A&W in Baraboo left many without work. But, just down the road the Dressans and their Pizza Ranch staff are hoping to help.
"I think going through 2020, a lot of our local businesses became close," Dressan said. "I was about supporting each other and helping each other [through] uncertainty. To have a fire is an uncertainty because you don't know what's going to happen."
While Dressan says she likes to do what she can to help fellow business owners regardless, Wednesday's fire hit close to home for her. A while back, Pizza Ranch had a small gas fire. Luckily, it was put out in a few minutes and there were no major damages, but she knows how scary that call can be.
"It's like: 'Oh my gosh the fire department's here!' [It was] very scary so my heart went out to all of them because that's not an easy thing," Dressan said.
For any employees now out of work, Dressan says they are welcome to work at Pizza Ranch, full or part time, until they know what comes next.
Whether or not employees decide to turn to Dressan and the rest of the Pizza Ranch team, she says they'll always be there for support.
"Here at the Pizza Ranch, we have a prayer board," Dressan said. "And corporate, they pray every Thursday for any needs that we have. So, that has already been put through to corporate, so they'll have [the] whole Pizza Ranch praying for them even though they're another business. We're all in this together."