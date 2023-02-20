'We're getting creative': Chalet Cheese Co-op opens new retail store in New Glarus

NEW GLARUS (WKOW) -- Lovers of great cheese have a new place to get their fix. Chalet Cheese Cooperative has opened a retail store in New Glarus.
The Co-op is one of the oldest in the United States, and it's also the only American producer of Limburger cheese.
"What kind of sets us apart from the rest is that not only are these great farms, but we also have a lot of Swiss milk," said Bryan Voegeli, the owner of Voegeli Farms. "Maybe 40 to 50 percent of the milk comes from Swiss cows, which gives us the unique perspective of having a high-quality milk that our great cheesemakers can make very unique products and special products."
Voegeli's 169-year-old farm is one of the 11 that are part of the Co-op. He's also the one who floated the idea of opening a retail store for their award-winning cheese. They already sold it out of the factory, but the retail store would be a new opportunity.
"Bryan brought the idea to us, we were looking for an opportunity to showcase our cheese," said Mike Hlubeck, the general manager of the Co-op. "[He] became aware of a location in New Glarus. That gave us this opportunity to show World Championship cheese, state award cheese and new cheeses that we're developing all the time."
Last year, Chalet Cheese Co-op won the World Championship of Cheese Contest for its baby Swiss cheese. The Co-op also won on the state level for its Swiss cheese.
"The guys and gals there are doing a wonderful job producing cheese," said Hlubeck. "It's more fun because we're producing world championship cheese and we're doing it all the time."
It's a way of life for these dairy producers, who continue to carry on the tradition through the generations.
"We're still doing it the old-world way that we've done it for years and years," said Voegeli.
You can visit the Chalet Cheese Haus store at 554 1st Street in New Glarus. It's open seven days a week. Everything in the store is locally made, so you'll not only find the Co-op's cheese, but also a wide variety of products from other local producers.