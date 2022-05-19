'We're going to get through this': Owner of Summerset Marine Construction grateful for employees' safety following explosion

EAGLE, WI (WKOW) — The owner of Summerset Marine Construction says it's a "very unfortunate day" for the company, but he is grateful his employees are safe.
Larry Chapman spoke at the end of a press briefing, where officials announced six people had been injured, including three civilians.
"First and foremost I want to thank God for keeping our employees safe and getting them out safely, and the firefighters as well," Champan said.
Chapman said he'll get to the bottom of what caused the explosion and fire at the 24,000 square foot facility in Eagle, but for now he's grateful everyone is alive.
"We're going to get through this," Chapman said. "It's a tough time for our company, but we will buckle down and persevere and make sure that people can provide for their families and our customers are taken care of."
Chapman said he was driving to work when the explosion took place, and couldn't put into words what taking in the scene was like.
24 employees were inside when the explosion took place, and he is calling one of them "heroic" for his actions.
"One of our employees was very heroic and dragged two of [the others] out right away."
Chapman said one of his employees is seriously injured and undergoing surgery, but is expected to be okay.
Chapman said the business has a location in Madison it can rely upon while it works to find a temporary location for the one destroyed in the fire.