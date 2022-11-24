'We're happy to be a part of it': Madison church serves free Thanksgiving meals to community

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison church hosted a free Thanksgiving meal this holiday to spread the love.
Volunteers at the First Congregational United Church of Christ on University Avenue had all the traditional Thanksgiving fixings available for their guests.
Heather Garrison, a volunteer, said she was happy to be a small part of something bigger.
"It takes such a community to do this," she said. "And so all hands on deck, many hands, make light work. And, you know, people have been cooking for days and putting all these things together. And it's free meals out into the community. So, we're just happy to be a part of it."
The church said it takes about 180 volunteers to prepare the meal and another 60 to deliver them throughout the community.