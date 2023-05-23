 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa
Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine,
Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and
southerly transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

'We're having a lot of fun': Volunteers pack up brats to bring to seniors in Dane County

  • Updated
  • 0
Take a Brat to Seniors Day
Sara Maslar-Donar

SSM Health is planning on bringing brats to seniors who can't make it to Brat Fest.

MADISON (WKOW) -- This weekend, thousands of people will head to Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison for the World's Largest Brat Fest.

But not everyone can make it out there, so volunteers are spending Tuesday and Wednesday packing up brats and all the fixings for people at local senior centers and living facilities across Dane County.

"We've got approximately 4,400 chips, buns, brats, and we have condiments for all of that," said volunteer Jeff Schroeter. "We'll be dropping it off everywhere from Attic Angels to Oakwood Village."

For the last five years, SSM at Home - Meals on Wheels has delivered the meals to some very lucky seniors.

"When Brat Fest gave us a call and said 'We want to do this for the seniors that are unable to come to the festival, can you help?' we said, 'Yeah, let's get this done,'" said Brittany de la O, the Home Foundation Director at SSM Health. 

WKOW is a proud sponsor of Take Your Brat to Seniors Day. 