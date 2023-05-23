'We're having a lot of fun': Volunteers pack up brats to bring to seniors in Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) -- This weekend, thousands of people will head to Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison for the World's Largest Brat Fest.
But not everyone can make it out there, so volunteers are spending Tuesday and Wednesday packing up brats and all the fixings for people at local senior centers and living facilities across Dane County.
"We've got approximately 4,400 chips, buns, brats, and we have condiments for all of that," said volunteer Jeff Schroeter. "We'll be dropping it off everywhere from Attic Angels to Oakwood Village."
For the last five years, SSM at Home - Meals on Wheels has delivered the meals to some very lucky seniors.
"When Brat Fest gave us a call and said 'We want to do this for the seniors that are unable to come to the festival, can you help?' we said, 'Yeah, let's get this done,'" said Brittany de la O, the Home Foundation Director at SSM Health.
