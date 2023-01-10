'We're here and we're here to stay': John's Disposal Service looks to rebuild after fire

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- A family business in Whitewater is looking to rebuild after a fire destroyed one of its buildings.

The fire happened at John's Disposal Service Sunday and destroyed a recycling facility.

Manager Dan Jongetjes said the loss of the building was personal for the family because their grandfather John, who started the company back in 1969, was the one who built it and he recently passed away.

"He was 84," Jongetjes said. "We'll miss grandpa John a lot."

Jongetjes said they are using his memory as motivation.

"We're here and we're here to stay," Jongetjes said. "We'll work through this and we'll try to be stronger together as we work through it."

The building suffered extensive damage in the fire and is partially collapsed, but fortunately, none of the garbage trucks were impacted. So, Jongetjes said they will be able to continue servicing customers by processing recycled materials at their Racine recycling facility.

"Some of the logistics will change where we might arrive at different than normal times to the homes to service them. In addition, we have to restructure some collections where we'll actually collect the recycling first instead of the trash. But other than that, it's business as usual," Jongetjes said.

Jongetjes hopes his grandfather would be proud of their resilience during this difficult time.

"I think he's looking up in heaven on us like saying, you guys can do it, you know, you can rebuild it," Jongetjes said.

He added that John's Disposal Service is incredibly grateful to the brave men and women who fought Sunday night's fire, and they're grateful no one was hurt.

A spokesperson for the Whitewater Fire Department said they are ruling the cause of the fire undetermined at this time.