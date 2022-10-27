'We're here to give back': Brodhead business starts non-profit foundation to provide support to the community

BRODHEAD (WKOW) -- When a fire in Brodhead broke out and damaged several buildings in the center of town Sunday, business owners DeeAnna Straub and Karrissa Porterfield started to panic.
The mother and daughter co-own Firebolt Stone Oven Pizza & Coffee in Brodhead. Straub said one of their employees called her on Sunday, screaming that a nearby building was on fire.
"I got a phone call when I was in Janesville. So needless to say, I don't know how I didn't get a speeding ticket coming back. But I made it back here," Straub said.
Straub said owning and running a business has been her daughter, Karrissa Porterfield's, dream since she was 18. So, to hear it may be in danger, she became concerned.
Firebolt Stone Oven Pizza & Coffee is just next door to where the fire broke out, but owners say the damage they are facing is "minimal."
"We lost some umbrellas that we had for outdoor dining. And then the inside had some smoke and soot damage," Straub said.
Straub added that they are looking at upwards of $10,000 in damages.
"It is a lot of money, but I do have insurance anyways, pay a deductible," she said. "But compared to what happened, it's minimal to us. So, all my employees were safe. And that's the main thing is that no one got hurt. That was our biggest concern."
While they work to rebuild themselves, they are putting their neighbors first with the start of the "Firebolt Foundation."
Straub and Porterfield said it's always been their passion to give back. Sunday's fire was what pushed them to kick-start their foundation.
"We were kind of stuck on the name. And she's [Karrissa Porterfield] like, 'what about the fire bolt Foundation'", Straub said. "Our business is called Firebolt Stone Oven Pizza and Coffee, and she wanted to portray that we're here to help."
Straub said there have been events in the past she wished she had the means to help with. Now, she hopes she can.
They said while no one was physically hurt, they hope the Firebolt Foundation will support those hurting in other ways.
For more information on the foundation, you can visit its Facebook page.