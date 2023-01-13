'We're just happy he's not out there': Victims of Weathersealed scam rejoice after contractor jailed

BELOIT (WKOW) -- After news broke Friday that embattled Weathersealed contractor Tyler Hansen was in police custody, victims of his scams celebrated the news.
Columbia County authorities confirmed to 27 News Friday that Hansen is currently being held in the Columbia County Jail, pending charges of felony theft by contractor.
Months after Hansen didn't complete their home remodel in Beloit, Melinda and Aaron Asher reflected on the experience they've been through.
"I don't think there's enough words, it just makes you sick still," Melinda Asher said.
The Ashers paid Hansen nearly $40,000 to do work on their kitchen, living room, basement and deck. Hansen's workers started many of the projects but finished none of them.
"He stopped communicating with me when I said that we need to maybe go to mediation and discuss where our contract is," Melinda said. "And he stopped. He ghosted me."
The Ashers say Hansen left unpainted doors, shabby framework and incomplete paint jobs around their home. He also left four-foot holes in their back yard — evidence of a deck he never finished.
Even Hansen's old employees are rejoicing.
John Kaczmarea says he briefly worked on the Ashers' home and was never paid for a $50,000 job.
"I got screwed," Kaczmarea said. "And he sent me to jobs and stuff where he screwed customers and I felt bad about it."
Hansen maintained for months that he would pay his customers back and find the staff to finish unfinished jobs, but never did. Hansen and his wife have been associated with numerous other businesses as well that have also stirred up controversy.
His victims say they aren't sure they'll ever get their money back, but they're just happy he's behind bars.
"The chances of us getting our money we know is very limited," Aaron Asher said. "But we're just happy that he's not out there taking other people's money."