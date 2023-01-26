'Were out there more than many people': Madison author stalked by elderly man

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities say a Madison-based author was stalked over the course of several weeks by a man who collected her personal information and even attended her book signing.
Terence Edwards, 78, of Madison was charged with felony stalking and bail jumping and released from the Dane County Jail after a Tuesday court appearance in Dane County. Edwards is being monitored through GPS as a condition of his bail.
Court records state Edwards would spend long periods of time near the author at her work place at West Towne Mall for more than half a dozen days in recent weeks. Records state the woman found the man's presence initially annoying but then frightening when he tried to coax her into possibly a more private place.
Police officials say Edwards also attended a book signing by the author at a Madison Barnes & Noble store Jan. 7. Court records state Edwards approached an event organizer and asked for information on how many copies of the author's book were sold at the event.
Court records say at the shopping mall, Edwards showed the woman note cards with personal information he collected on her, including her phone number.
The author's friend and fellow author RaeAnne Thayne said there's risk involved with the public nature of being an author.
"We're out there more than many people just because we have to connect with our readers," Thayne said. "That's part of how the industry is now. You have to be out there."
"It's very difficult to keep all of your personal private information to yourself," Thayne said.
Edwards is also charged with being intoxicated with a firearm and disorderly conduct for an incident in the same time frame as what police officials said was his stalking.
A probable cause statement states Edwards armed himself with a rifle on his leased land at Ruskin Street earlier this month when a cell phone tower worker came on the property with permission.
"I assumed he was kind of at the ready," witness Howard Marty told 27 News. "We actually had the guy from the cell tower place come in [next door]. I felt that there was something that could have happened."
In the stalking case, court records show the stalked woman told police officials she wondered if she needed to quit her work at the mall in order to avoid Edwards' presence.
Thayne said she's confident her fellow author will carry on publishing work and promoting it.
"She's one of those authors who's always thinking of new directions to go," Thayne said.