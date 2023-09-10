'We're overwhelmed by the crowd': Greek Fest in Madison returns after hiatus due to COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- Assumption Greek Orthodox Church brought back its annual Greek Fest, after a three-year-long hiatus due to COVID-19.
The event started on Saturday, Sept. 9 and went through Sunday, Sept. 10. Organizers said the event is the longest-running ethnic festival in Madison, as it has been going on for 56 years.
"We've been doing this for over 50 years, except, since COVID hit us, we haven't been here for three years," John Vardalas said. "So, we're just kind of getting back and offering everything."
He said members of the church have come together to share their culture, food and everything in-between with the community.
"We have a wonderful crowd; we're overwhelmed by the crowd. You can see the lines for the gyros, the chicken, we got great music going out," he said.
On top of gyros and great music, the event also had church tours and hand-baked good like baklava.
Greek Fest started as an annual church picnic at Hoyt Park in 1963. Organizers said over the years, the celebration has grown into a weekend-long block party.