'We're proud to have had him': Packers officially announce Rodgers trade with Jets

GREEN BAY (WKOW) — The Green Bay Packers officially announced trading Aaron Rodgers to the Jets Wednesday.

League sources stated Monday the Packers and Jets agreed to trade the quarterback for multiple picks.

The Packers received a first round pick (No. 13), a second-round pick (No. 42) and a sixth-round selection (No. 207) in 2023 as well as a conditional second-round choice in 2024 in exchange for Rodgers and a first-round selection (No. 15) and a fifth-round choice (No. 170) in 2023.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said Rodgers had an "incredible career" with the team and they're "proud to have had him."

“During a team-record 18-year career, he brought great joy to our fans through a Super Bowl championship, countless thrilling victories and breathtaking quarterback plays," Murphy said. "He made playing quarterback look easy. As great a player as he is, what stands out most for me is his toughness – his willingness to play through pain."

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said the team is "eternally grateful" for what Rodgers brought to the table for the last 18 years, calling him one of the best players in the team's history.

"The mark he left on our organization, players and coaches cannot be overstated," he said. "His drive for competitive greatness and the standards he set for everyone, including himself, made our team better. Ultimately, he made me a better coach."

Gutekunst said Rodgers is a "great representative of the 'G'" and wished him success as he moves to the Jets.

Rodgers played in 230 regular-season games -- the third most in team history -- with 223 starts and started 21 of 22 postseason contests he played in for Green Bay (2005-22). Rodgers ranks No. 1 in NFL history in TD/INT ratio (4.52, 475/105) and interception percentage (1.37) and No. 2 in career passer rating (103.6). He also ranks in the top 10 in league history in completions (No. 8 with 5,001), passing yards (No. 9 with 59,055) and 300-yard passing games (No. 6 with 69).

Murphy said the Packers will be retiring No. 12 and welcome Rodgers back to Green Bay when they induct him into the Packers Hall of Fame.

Nearly 80% of WKOW 27 viewers believe the Packers came out on top in the trade.