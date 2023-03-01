'We're ready to help': Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line offers more free services

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line is expanding its free services to help people quit using tobacco products.
Along with free phone calls, now people can text or chat online for free with live quit coaches. And get a shipment of nicotine patches, gum or lozenges. (While supplies last)
“We’re excited to offer these new services to help Wisconsin residents quit tobacco use,” said Quit Line Coordinator Kate Kobinsky. “They get more choice and a better experience. When you’re ready to quit, we’re ready to help.”
If you want help, Text READY to 34191. Teens who want to quit vaping can text VAPEFREE to 873373.
The phone number is still available at (800) 784-8669.
For more information, visit WiQuitLine.org.