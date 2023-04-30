'We're really blessed to be able to do this': The Chabad of Madison breaks ground on new campus

MADISON (WKOW) – It was an exciting day for the Jewish community in the Capitol City Sunday, as the Chabad of Madison broke ground on its new campus on Monroe Street.
“We’re really blessed to be able to do this,” Rabbi Avremel Matusof said.
According to Matusof, the Chabad of Madison has been around for more than 40 years. Over time, he said they have outgrown their current Regent Street location.
“The community has grown tremendously, and we have the opportunity, finally, to expand,” Matusof said.
Matusof shared the new campus will include a synagogue, a kitchen, a library, classrooms, offices and more. He shared he is most excited to have more space to invite people in.
“Everyone in the community should know they are welcome,” Matusof said.
Matusof added Sunday's groundbreaking comes at a time when hope is needed more than ever, amid a rise in antisemitism.
“We figured that there's no better time than today, when there's so much in the news about unfortunate events and those who may be spreading hate, but our message is going to be a message of love and a message of acceptance and a message of growth and perseverance,” Matusof said.
According to Matusof, the project is estimated to take about a year. Once its complete, he said the Chabad hopes to invite the community out for a grand opening celebration.