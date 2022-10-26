'We're stronger than him': Waukesha parade attack victims react to guilty verdicts

WAUKESHA (WKOW) - Victims of the 2021 Waukesha parade attack and their families react to more than seventy guilty verdicts against Darrell Brooks, with six of those verdicts on counts of first degree intentional homicide.
"We're stronger than him," says Waukesha South High School marching band member Tyler Pudleiner, who was among dozens of people who were hurt when Brooks drove his SUV into the parade crowd last November.
Virgina Sorenson was one the parade participants killed by Brooks' deadly driving after he committed domestic violence nearby. Her son, Marshall Sorenson says a special family gesture at the courthouse Wednesday was in remembrance of her.
"We've been praying for this day for a long time," Sorenson said after a judge read off the verdicts to a silent Brooks to complete his three week long trial. "My five year old daughter came up to me and handed me this necklace with my Mom's ashes in it," Sorenson said. "She told me to take my Mom with us for the sentencing, so she was with us today."
Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper says the verdicts represent Brooks being held accountable for the tragedy of the injuries and six deaths, including youngster Jordan Sparks. But she says Brooks' many disruptions during the trial and his tactics harmed victims and others.
"We felt very offended by his behavior, his disrespect of the court, the decorum, to families, his insults to the judge," Opper says.
Laurie Hoagland is acquainted with the Sparks family and says the judge's lengthy reading of the verdict of every count against Brooks and the inclusion of the names of victims in some of those counts was important.
"Each one of those people are someone, their lives matter," Hoagland says.
Amber Kohnke's child was hurt in the parade attack. She thanks the police, prosecutors and first responders for their efforts when the incident happened and through the trial process. Kohnke says all of Waukesha responded.
"This community pulled together for all of those who were hurt."