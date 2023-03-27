'We're super excited': Little John's secures temporary kitchen

MADISON (WKOW) – Following a difficult start to 2023, Chef Dave Heide, the founder of Little John's, is looking forward.

“We're really trying to focus on good sustainable growth,” Heide said.

Little John’s was forced to suspend operations and lay off over half its staff in January after an unexpected mishap involving its next lease.

Following that mishap, an anonymous letter requested Heide resign.

But, Heide persevered and secured a temporary new space at the old Doc’s Smokehouse at West Towne Mall.

“We had put the word out to a bunch of people about where we could cook, and we had originally reached out to that space— and the landlords needed more money than what we could afford. But then, after a month, they were like, ‘you know what, we really want to help you guys out,’ and they gave us a really, really, really wonderful rate. So, we jumped at it,” Heide said.

Heide said the new space is huge. There are three walk-in coolers and two kitchens that will help them achieve their motto

“Our motto is from excess to access,” Heide said. “So, taking the excess and making it accessible.”

Heide said the goal going forward is to learn from past mistakes as he continues to serve the community.

“Our main goal is to grow slowly again and not just go right back into where we were in terms of volume with the fast growth that we had,” Heide said. “Although it was wonderful, obviously, there were issues with growing as fast as we did. I mean, we went from three staff to 55 staff all within a year, and that kind of growth doesn't give you room for, you know, setting up systems or procedures or any of that.”

Heide hopes to have the operation fully up and running this week and will post updates to the Little John’s Facebook page.

“We’re super excited,” Heide said.

He also said they look forward to the future— after their time in this temporary space.

“Our future home, long-term, is going to be on Verona Road, and we'll be able to do a couple 100,000 meals a week out of it when it's up and running, which is pretty cool,” Heide said.