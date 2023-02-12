'We're super grateful and thankful': Blackhawk Ski Club hosts 76th annual Ski Jumping Tournament

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Skiers from across the Midwest flew high above ski jumps in Middleton Sunday during Blackhawk Ski Club's 76th annual Ski Jumping Tournament.
Jumpers as young as five-years-old took part in the tournament on Blackhawks 8, 18, and 30-meter jumps.
Estella Hassrick has been ski jumping at Blackhawk since she was eight. Now, she's a pro.
This past week, they represented Blackhawk at the Junior World Competition in Whistler, Canada.
On Sunday, she was back in Dane County as a special guest. She said events like Sunday's are home to unforgettable memories.
"This event was always just super fun for me. I got to, you know, hang out with my friends from other clubs' side maybe wouldn't get to see as often, and it was just a great way to get more jumps," Hassrick said.
She added it wouldn't be possible without the countless people who volunteer their time to get everything ready.
"We're super grateful and thankful," Hassrick said. "This wouldn't be happening without all of us. So, it's really cool to see this come together."
Blackhawk Ski Club is a non-profit organization that was founded back in 1947.