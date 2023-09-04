West Madison receives federal funding to protect against flash flooding

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's far west side is getting some much-needed flood protection after flooding in 2018 devastated the area.

The city of Madison received federal funding to mitigate the effect of flooding through the Pheasant Branch Tributary Greenway Enhancement project, located in the Old Sauk Trails Business Park between Deming Way and Excelsior Drive.

The project will improve the capacity of existing greenways and ponds.

City officials hope the project will reduce the impact of flooding while improving the local ecosystem.

“The 2018 floods devastated many communities across the state, and projects like this one highlight how mitigation efforts can reduce flood impacts while enhancing the natural environment,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Greg Engle.

The city states the project will protect the area from flash flooding -- getting nearly seven inches of rain in 24 hours -- that has a 1% chance to happen each year.

Parts of the project are expected to be done as early as summer 2024.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded Madison $6 million through the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant program. The grant will cover 70% of the project's eligible costs, according to the city.

