Westbound Beltine at Old Sauk Rd. reopens after crash, car fire

UPDATE (WKOW) — The westbound Beltline has reopened near Middleton after a crash and vehicle fire.
MIDDLETON (WKOW) — The westbound Beltline is closed near Middleton due to a crash and vehicle fire, according to a Dane County Dispatch official.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports the incident began around noon, and the Dane County Sheriff's Office is responding. The official said the westbound Beltline is closed from Old Sauk Road to Greenway Boulevard.
The closure is causing significant traffic delays.
The official said two vehicles are involved in the incident but did not have information on if the crash or car fire occurred first.
The official stated no injuries have been reported at this time.
WisDOT expects the roadway to be clear within an hour.
