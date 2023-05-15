Westbound lanes blocked on I-90/94 in Oakdale due to crash

OAKDALE (WKOW) -- Lanes of I-90/94 westbound in Monroe County are blocked due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
WisDOT reported the crash at about 6 a.m. on the interstate beyond the ramp from County C in Oakdale. When we looked on a map, it appeared the crash was right by Camp Douglas.
If you have to head this way, Meteorologist Max Tsaparis suggests this detour:
#TRAFFIC ALERT: I-90 WB in Oakdale is closed due to a serious crash. Plan on detouring by exiting at CR-C in Camp Douglas, then taking US 12 WB back to the interstate. pic.twitter.com/ZjtJuR8BUC— WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) May 15, 2023
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.