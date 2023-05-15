 Skip to main content
Westbound lanes blocked on I-90/94 in Oakdale due to crash

Foggy crash pic
Courtesy: WisDOT

OAKDALE (WKOW) -- Lanes of I-90/94 westbound in Monroe County are blocked due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDOT reported the crash at about 6 a.m. on the interstate beyond the ramp from County C in Oakdale. When we looked on a map, it appeared the crash was right by Camp Douglas. 

If you have to head this way, Meteorologist Max Tsaparis suggests this detour:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

