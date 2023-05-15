Westbound lanes of WIS 19 now open after crash

UPDATE (WKOW) — WIS 19 is now open to traffic, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportations.
MADISON (WKOW) — Westbound lanes of WIS 19 are closed because of a crash.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportations says the westbound closure is at the intersection with Portage Road near Windsor.
A Dane County Dispatch official couldn't confirm the number of vehicles involved in the crash, but said several different agencies are responding. The Dane County Sheriff's Department is the lead agency.
WisDOT expects the westbound lanes to be closed for at least two hours.