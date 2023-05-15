 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Westbound lanes reopen on I-90/94 in Oakdale after crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Foggy crash pic
Courtesy: WisDOT

OAKDALE (WKOW) -- Westbound lanes of I-90/94 in Monroe County are open again after a crash. 

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, only the left shoulder is still closed. 

WisDOT reported the crash at about 6 a.m. on the interstate beyond the ramp from County C in Oakdale. It initially blocked all westbound lanes. When we looked on a map, it appeared the crash was right by Camp Douglas. 

If you have to head this way, Meteorologist Max Tsaparis suggests this detour:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Tags

Recommended for you