Wet and much cooler!

A strong cold front is moving through the Plains and will push into the Midwest on Monday. By Tuesday, it exits the Midwest and that means we are cooling back down to where we should be for this time of year.
Today was dry and mild with highs in the lows 70s, the fourth consecutive day of summer-like warmth.
The cold front pushes through tonight into Tuesday and cools our temperatures down to normal starting Tuesday.
We'll keep the rain chance Monday night and Tuesday but it looks like those of us farther east will have a better chance for those rain showers throughout the day on Tuesday.
We then remain dry and cool for the rest of the week.