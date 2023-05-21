'We've been really blessed': Madison Jazz Society hosts final concert

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Jazz Society hosted their final concert Sunday afternoon after nearly 40 years of operation.
Linda Marty Schmitz is the Founder and President of the MJS. She says there are a few reasons concerts are no longer a "viable part" of their mission.
"Mostly attrition. We ain't young anymore," Schmitz said.
As membership decreased, paying for bands became harder.
"We weren't able to bring in the amount of money to cover the bands," Schmitz said. "So, it was decided that this would be a good time for us to go ahead and close it down. 'Go out with a bang,' as we've been saying."
While Schmitz was determined to make the last concert one to remember, she says it's an emotional day.
"It is, but life happens," Schmitz said. "Other things are taking priority in my life."
The educational portion of the society's mission will keep going as Schmitz steps down and passes the presidency to Laurie Lang.
"We're [going to] have lots of educational things going on," Lang said. "With the hopes of becoming something like the Wisconsin Youth Symphony where we have a jazz program that will reach a lot of people."
Lang used to play bass in some of the Jazz Society festivals. While she's also sad to see the concerts go, she says the society will still be all about the music.
"We already have a jazz residency for students to experience jazz in their schools," Lang said. "Our jazz artists will come and be in their school with them and teach them about the music that was born here in the United States."
Lang says they will also continue their work with grant programs to help school music programs in need of "an extra boost."
"It's been a wonderful time to make new friends and hear great music," Schmitz said. "We've been really blessed."