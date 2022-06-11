'We've kept Switzerland alive here': Polkafest marks 30th anniversary in New Glarus

NEW GLARUS (WKOW) -- The art of polka dancing was on full display in New Glarus this weekend as first time and experienced dancers showed off their moves at Polkafest.
John Heller, Treasurer for the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce, said the festival aims to pay homage to the area's history and culture, which has a strong Swiss influence.
"New Glarus was founded by Swiss immigrants and so they kept that tradition in New Glarus," Heller said. "You can see by the landscape and some of the architecture. We've kept Switzerland alive here."
Additionally, Heller said it was a good opportunity to listen to live music and check out local shops and restaurants.
"We have unique restaurants here--great food and of course, we've got the brewery and winery here in New Glarus too," Heller said.
Polkafest is hosted by the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce and made possible by donations.
This marked the festival's 30th anniversay.