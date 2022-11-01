What a way to start November

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
October has come and gone now we have started November, the second to last month of the year. And what a way to start it - in the 70s! The warmth sticks around through the end of the week then the rain and cooler, but still warmer than average air, temps arrive.
Temperatures are going to climb into the low 70s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as warmer than normal air is pushed over the Midwest. It isn't unheard of to see 70s in November but their days are numbered once November hits - the latest 70°+ day was November 19th, 1930.
As we go into the end of the week, a stationary front drapes across Wisconsin bringing back the chance for rain and possibly a thunderstorm or two starting Thursday night. The threat for rain continues into Friday, Friday night and Saturday.
Once the rain wraps up, temperatures drop into the upper 50s which is still about 5-10 warmer than average for this time of year.