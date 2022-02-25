What bail reforms would Gov. Evers favor? He won't say

MADISON (WKOW) -- On an issue that has drawn much of potential opponents' focus, Gov. Tony Evers declined to say whether he would support bail reforms or if he thinks cash bail should exist.
The issue has become prominent in the race for Wisconsin governor following the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack where Darrell Brooks is charged with killing six people and injuring more than 60 others after driving into spectators along the parade route.
Evers has come under fire from conservatives over his decision to not remove Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm. Chisholm said his office set an "inappropriately low" $1,000 bond for Brooks, which he posted days before the rampage.
In a bipartisan vote, the legislature approved a proposed change to the state constitution that would allow judges to consider the seriousness of an alleged crime and a defendant's criminal history when setting bail. Currently, state law only explicitly states bail should reflect the amount necessary to ensure the defendant's appearance.
13 Assembly Democrats voted in favor of the resolution.
By pursuing the change as a constitutional amendment, legislators don't have to worry about the governor's veto pen. If the next legislature passes the resolution next year, it goes to voters in a statewide referendum.
In an interview, Evers would not say whether he would support the measure as a citizen.
"I'm not in position to say if I would, as a Wisconsinite, I would support that or not support it," Evers said.
When pressed on the issue, Evers repeatedly said he wanted to hear from more people before reaching a conclusion.
"I am open to bail reform, but the caveat I've always had is that it's important that we have all parties involved in this discussion."
Evers also mum on cash bail
Earlier this week, a spokesperson for Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Barnes favors eliminating cash bail nationally.
Opponents of cash bail believe the concept inherently favors people with money as defendants facing comparable charges might have their pre-trial freedom depend only on whether they can afford bail.
Evers would not say whether he agreed with Barnes.
"That's his position. It's not necessarily mine," Evers said. "My only position is that we have all the people at the table before we decide what is right and what is wrong."
Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Paul Farrow. who's also the Waukesha County Executive, said bail reform should primarily focus on defendants like Brooks who have a history of facing charges for violent crimes.
"What we're talking to legislators about is having a smart system that ensures those individuals as criminals - not the first-time offender - but those individuals that are habitual criminals that we're seeing have been getting surprisingly low bails," Farrow said.
Other legislative Democrats who opposed the constitutional amendment, including Rep. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit), have said they support pretrial detention for defendants considered to a threat to the public while still being troubled by the concept of cash bail.
"I think there's some disagreements specifically around whether we ought to use cash bail as the means to do that or move to a system of pre-trial detention that is purely based on a judge making a decision of 'should this person be held or should this person be released,'" Spreitzer said. "Rather than trying to guess how much money will be effective in securing someone."