'What can we do for him?': Madison carjacking victim recounts ordeal, expresses compassion for suspect

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison carjacking victim said he's traumatized after someone hijacked his car at a busy intersection, but he also said he has compassion for the suspect.
Authorities said just past noon on Oct. 22, Baltazar De Anda Santana was waiting at a stoplight on John Nolen Drive at Rimrock Road when Julian Parks got into the back of his car. De Anda Santana said the suspect then forced his way into the front seat.
"We struggled," De Anda Santana said. "There was a moment in my mind: 'Do I have to fight?'"
De Anda Santana said he chose escape, fearing the suspect was armed.
"Someone's car was just hijacked," a 911 caller told dispatchers.
"The driver is out and he's on the median right now," another 911 caller added.
De Anda Santana said he was bothered by more than just the theft.
"I want to believe people did not see what was going on," De Anda Santana said. "But this really bothers me: the fact that was happening and I got pulled out of my car, and no other cars stopped by to help."
He said it concerned him because that reaction is not the type of Madison he wants to be part of, that it's not the Madison he knows.
De Anda Santana is executive director of the Latino Academy of Workforce Development. He's also a four-time Madison Ironman competitor.
He said he's relied on his experience running marathons to process the trauma of the carjacking.
"Mile eighteen is going to be very difficult, so I'm going through mile eighteen right now," De Anda Santana said.
Dane County court records state Julain Parks was located a short time later at a Verona Road gas station locked in another vehicle, with De Anda Santana's now damaged, stolen car nearby.
De Anda Santana said he carried the minimum-required insurance on the the older sedan and he doesn't plan to repair it. He said he's relying on services such as Uber and family and friends for transportation until he buys a replacement car.
De Anda Santana said he's relieved someone as fortunate as he is was the carjacking victim.
"My biggest concern is what if it had happened to a family with kids ... someone who doesn't have the money," he said.
A criminal complaint states Park had methamphetamine with him at the time of his arrest. Park was also on probation for a previous crime and remains in the Dane County Jail.
His arraignment in this car theft and drug case is Nov. 18.
As a community leader, De Anda Santana said he's concerned over cycles of wrongdoing that land people back in jail over and over. He said police officers told him Parks was released from jail a short time before the carjacking and has mental health issues.
"This individual is still a repeat offender," De Anda Santana said. "I asked the police: 'What can we do for him?'"
He said "as Madisonians, we need to do a better job with folks coming from jail."
De Anda Santana said if Parks is found responsible for the crimes he's charged with, he's hopeful he could connect with him to make him aware of resources in the community to address employment and mental health needs.