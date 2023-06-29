'What can we do to protect our health?': Students study impacts of air pollutants on minority communities

MADISON (WKOW) -- Air quality has been top of mind this week and students at the Latino Academy of Workforce Development spent the last two months learning how air quality has been impacting their community for years.
"According to the American Lung Association, Latinos and minorities are three times more likely to be exposed to bad air quality," Executive Director of Wisconsin EcoLatinos, Cristina Carvajal, said.
Carvajal led the two-month course teaching students about proper recycling practices and the importance of air quality.
"What can we do to protect our own health, our family's health, from air pollution?" Carvajal said.
A study conducted by the EPA found minority communities, regardless of where they live or how much money they make, are exposed to air pollutants at a much higher rate than white people.
For students in the two-month program, it was important to learn how they're impacted and how they can help one another.
"How do we change our mindset to be able to do something to benefit all of us," Yyare Parra said. "I decided to participate, and it was awesome. I was so excited to go each Thursday see all my classmates and to learn a little bit more about [the environment]."
Parra says she's always been interested in the environment. So, when her sister-in-law suggested taking a course with the Latino Academy of Workforce Development, she knew this was the one.
"I think it was just great that we had the opportunity to know how the pollutants in the air are affecting our health and how we can do something to avoid all those negative effects in us," Parra said.
Fellow classmate, Lina Insall, says the coursework was important to her because she's a proud member of the Latino community.
"It's a good way to distribute information within the community," Insall said. "My plan is to basically talk to all my family friends to distribute this information. And also be the voice that talks to the government."
Carvajal says she was constantly impressed by the student's dedication to conservation. She says the more they learned, the more they wanted to make a change.