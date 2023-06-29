 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 and Ozone which will remain in effect
until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory affects
people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge,
Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk,
Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both
PM2.5 and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and
consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities; everyone else
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

'What can we do to protect our health?': Students study impacts of air pollutants on minority communities

  • Updated
  • 0
Latino Academy of Workforce Development Students.jpg

MADISON (WKOW) -- Air quality has been top of mind this week and students at the Latino Academy of Workforce Development spent the last two months learning how air quality has been impacting their community for years. 

"According to the American Lung Association, Latinos and minorities are three times more likely to be exposed to bad air quality," Executive Director of Wisconsin EcoLatinos, Cristina Carvajal, said. 

Carvajal led the two-month course teaching students about proper recycling practices and the importance of air quality.

"What can we do to protect our own health, our family's health, from air pollution?" Carvajal said. 

A study conducted by the EPA found minority communities, regardless of where they live or how much money they make, are exposed to air pollutants at a much higher rate than white people. 

For students in the two-month program, it was important to learn how they're impacted and how they can help one another.

"How do we change our mindset to be able to do something to benefit all of us," Yyare Parra said. "I decided to participate, and it was awesome. I was so excited to go each Thursday see all my classmates and to learn a little bit more about [the environment]."

Parra says she's always been interested in the environment. So, when her sister-in-law suggested taking a course with the Latino Academy of Workforce Development, she knew this was the one. 

"I think it was just great that we had the opportunity to know how the pollutants in the air are affecting our health and how we can do something to avoid all those negative effects in us," Parra said. 

Fellow classmate, Lina Insall, says the coursework was important to her because she's a proud member of the Latino community.

"It's a good way to distribute information within the community," Insall said. "My plan is to basically talk to all my family friends to distribute this information. And also be the voice that talks to the government."

Carvajal says she was constantly impressed by the student's dedication to conservation. She says the more they learned, the more they wanted to make a change. 

Tags

Recommended for you