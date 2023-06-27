What comes next for Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator after reappointment vote deadlock?

MADISON (WKOW) -- Members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission did not pass a motion Tuesday to reappoint Meagan Wolfe as the commission's administrator.
The vote ended in a partisan deadlock, with all three Republican-appointed members voting to reappoint Wolfe and all three Democratic appointees abstaining.
The Democrats cited a recent Wisconsin Supreme Court decision, which let Fred Prehn continue serving on the Natural Resources board more than a year after his term ended. That ruling said Prehn's role did not become vacant when his term ended.
The three Democratic members said they believe that precedent means Wolfe can stay on as administrator even after her term ends on July 1. During Monday's meeting, they also said they believe, because of the precedent, the commission doesn't have the authority to make any appointment right now.
"Vacancies include things like a death, a resignation, moving out of state and so on," commissioner Ann Jacobs said. "We don't have a vacancy."
With the deadlocked vote, the commission did not reappoint Wolfe or remove her from the position.
What comes next is a bit of an open question.
Though Democrats on the commission believe Wolfe will be able to stay in her job, others aren't as sure.
27 News spoke Monday evening with Howard Schweber, a professor emeritus of political science at UW-Madison. He said Wisconsin Republicans could take the stance that a vacancy for WEC administrator exists once Wolfe's term ends on Saturday.
"For 45 days, there will be no change, at which point the Republican-dominated legislature can step in and appoint a temporary director and thereafter go through the steps to appoint a permanent director," he said.
If that happens, there's a chance there could be two WEC administrators simultaneously.
"I think that makes life very difficult, makes it, I think, untenable," Millis said in a news conference after Tuesday's meeting. "Again, inevitably, I suppose the court's going to decide."
This showdown comes just over nine months before the 2024 presidential primary election in Wisconsin, which will take place on April 2.