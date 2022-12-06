What Dane County is doing about cow manure causing algae in Madison lakes

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Experts say cow manure is one of the main causes of algae in Dane County lakes.
For several years, officials have been trying to find a solution to manure disposal from local dairy farms around the Mendota watershed.
Retired limnologist Richard Lathrop said gasses like phosphorus, which are found in manure, end up in the lakes causing algae blooms.
"They're spreading the manure and when you get a rainfall or snow melting event that nutrient from that manure will run off in that water into Lake Mendota," Lathrop said.
He said a lot of the algae found in the area lakes can be toxic to humans, pets and wildlife.
So, what's being done about it?
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said manure digesters are becoming their biggest solution.
"These digesters take manure, each of them from three or four farms a piece, and they put it through a process that removes the phosphorus," he explained. "That helps our lakes but then it also goes through an anaerobic digestion process that takes out the methane gas which we can use for renewable fuel, so it helps with our greenhouse gas efforts also."
Two digesters exist in Dane County and are both privately owned; however, they were built in partnership with the county.
Parisi said more needs to be done. He's since approved a $3-million plan centered around a community digester.
"A community digester," he added. "That means a digester where multiple farms in the north Mendota watershed could use it, so that we could get even more phosphorus reduction and even more greenhouse gas reduction."