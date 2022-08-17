'What did you do?': Witnesses recount a Jefferson County homicide

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- A criminal complaint reveals new information in a homicide investigation in the Town of Sumner.
A 16-year-old boy from Fitchburg was arrested and charged with first-degree intentional homicide. He's accused of shooting and killing a woman at a rental property in Jefferson County.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Jefferson County, officials said the victim, who family has identified to 27 News as 22-year-old Nicolette Satterfield, was found dead in the upstairs bedroom of a vacation rental home on Lake Koshkonong.
A deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the young woman was shot twice in the back of the head.
Records show officials interviewed several family members of the suspect.
According to the criminal complaint, one witness told investigators she heard two shots and saw people running downstairs yelling that the 16-year-old had killed the female victim. The witness said she approached the suspect, who she identified as her son, and began hitting him over and over while asking him "What did you do?"
A second witness, identified as the suspect's sibling in the complaint, claimed he was playing hide and seek behind the suspect when he heard two bangs and saw his brother shoot the victim twice.
Both witnesses told officials that people in the home attempted to keep the suspect inside but he ran away. 911 was called, and officials said the suspect was found down the road from the rental home where he was then arrested.
The victim's family said Satterfield was at the rental property celebrating her late boyfriends birthday with his family.
The 16-year-old suspect is being held on a $1 million cash bond and is scheduled to have a competency hearing on September 29, 2022. If convicted in the woman's death, he could face life in prison.
Because the suspect is a juvenile, 27 News has made the decision to not report his name at this time.