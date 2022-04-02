What Do April Snow Showers Bring?

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
It looks like wintry precipitation is going to be sticking around as we move through the next seven days; the first round is going to be moving through on Monday with the next round moving in towards the middle of next week as a low gets cut off from the jet stream.
The first system is going to through the area starting Sunday night and last through Monday; as of now, southern Wisconsin is going to see more rain than snow/wintry precipitation. However, should the path slide further south more of the area will see the threat for wintry precipitation. As the low slides out, cooler air will return which will give us a brief few hours of a light, wintry mix.
Tuesday will stay mainly dry but showers will move back in as our next system moves in and this one will get cut off.
That means that it will spin overhead throughout the rest of next week. That being said, temperatures will stay mainly cooler Thursday and Friday with precipitation sticking around and gradually turning from rain to a wintry mix before this low finally moves out by the upcoming weekend.