What Does April Cold Bring?

We know what April showers bring, but what about the cold? Arctic Air has been overhead for the last couple of days and the cooler than average air will most likely stick around through the end of the month. However, that doesn't mean we're missing out on a chance for severe weather.
So far, April 2022 has been on the cooler than average side; despite a few warm days here and there, the average temperature still sits a few degrees below average. With temperatures expected to remain in the 50s and 60s through Sunday, the start of May, April will end on the cooler than average side.
Keep in mind though, just because we have been cooler than average does not mean everyone else across the United States has been cooler than average as well. Think of it like moving water in a bathtub - if the water on one side of the tub (one part of the US is cooler than average) is gone, it's more full on the other side (warmer than average somewhere else).
Rain chances will be light Thursday and Friday, with moderate showers possible farther southwest. Starting Friday night into Saturday, rain chances will increase and so will the threat for thunderstorms... some that could be severe.
The severe threat will return Saturday evening with wind and hail being the main threats... however, an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Make sure that you have a plan in place in case a warning is issued. The overall threat for severe weather looks to be low however, it can not be ruled out.