What happened to Barbara Blackstone?; 35 years later and her death remains unsolved

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) -- The unsolved murder of a Juneau County school teacher continues to haunt residents as some fear her killer is still at large.
The summer of 1987 was unlike any other in Wisconsin as families flocked to their favorite vacation rentals and prepared to kick back and relax. However, for people in Wisconsin Dells and surrounding areas, that summer was anything but relaxing.
Three women; Linda Nachreiner, Angela Hackle and Barbara Blackstone all went missing in June and July that year.
Investigators said Nachreiner and Hackle were found in wooded areas both shot to death.
Their homicides were later solved and two separate men were arrested.
35 years later and Blackstone's murder remains a mystery.
In the years she's been gone, the house she lived in hasn't changed much. People who knew her described her as a kind teacher, good wife and loving sister.
But who would want her killed?
Julie Mecikalski, a teacher at New Lisbon High School, said she often asks that same question.
"Was this just a random thing?" Mecikalski said. "Was it someone who knew her that was out to get her?"
Blackstone also taught at New Lisbon High School, but at the time of her disappearance Juneau County Sheriff investigators said she was getting ready to host a family party.
"Barb was mowing her lawn, a huge yard, she lived out in the country," Mecikalski explained. "She ran out of gas and she went to the convenience store."
According to investigators Blackstone stopped at what is now the Scully Interstate Travel Plaza for gas before returning home.
"End of the day comes and [her] husband comes home and there's no Barb," Mecikalski said. "After a period of time he calls the police, and they came out to investigate."
Mecikalski said officials found Blackstone's car at the house with the trunk open and the gas can still inside.
27 news was on scene when Blackstone first went missing in 1987 and spoke with the sheriff at the time.
"There isn't anything to indicate exactly what did happen," Former Juneau County Sheriff Gervase Thompson said. "It's been two days and she hasn't called home if she did leave on her own, so it makes you believe she left unwillingly."
Almost a month later, on august 5, 1987 Blackstone's remains were found near Blanchardville. The location was almost 80 miles from her home in Lyndon Station but closer to where she grew up in Green County.
No suspects were ever named.
Current Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson said the case hasn't gone cold.
"I think in smaller communities where you may only have a homicide every year or every two, it's more troubling to those people who live in those communities," he said. "Barbara was well liked, respected and we're hoping to eventually bring justice to her case."
With eight binders of evidence sitting in front of him, Oleson said, "Obviously we still need to do more to hold the offenders accountable or offender."
All these years later and one of Blackstone's former students still holds onto her memory. Christy Johnson was 16 years old when she met Blackstone.
"I even fell asleep in her class once," Johnson remembered. "She was very nice about it."
In newspaper clippings, Johnson has kept track of the entire investigation, "Something strange happened for sure."
Despite hundreds of interviews, news reports and the lives forever impacted, one question still remains.
What happened to Barabra Blackstone?
Sheriff Brent Oleson said the Department of Corrections is working with the sheriff's department and a DCI officer has been assigned to investigating Blackstone's case.
Oleson would not say if there are any new leads or suspects at this time. However, he did say they the investigation is still active, and they could not release any updates.
If you have any information on Blackstone's case, you can contact the Juneau County Sheriff's Office at (608) 847-5649.