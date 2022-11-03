What happened to Barbara Blackstone?; 35 years later and her death remains unsolved

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. We cannot rule out a few gusts approaching 50 to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&