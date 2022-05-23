What to consider before using donor milk during baby formula shortage

MADISON (WKOW) -- While thousands of pounds of baby formula arrived in the US over the weekend, it may still take time to get families the food they need to feed their babies.
Many are turning to alternatives to keep bellies full, including breast milk donations.
On social media sites, some moms are offering to give others their milk in an effort to help out.
But experts at UW Health say there are some things you should consider beforehand.
"You don't know that individual very well you don't know their situation. You don't know if they might be on a medication that could be potentially harmful you to your infant, you don't know if they have a sickness that could impact the quality of their breast milk," said Camila Martin, UW Health Certified Lactation Specialist and Registered Dietitian.
If you choose to go the milk donation route, Martin suggests going through a milk bank.
"Lots of milk banks will pasteurize it, which will like remove any harmful bacteria from it. So that would be the safest way to to get donor milk to your infant," she explained.
There are several reputable milk banks in the Madison-area that she suggests: