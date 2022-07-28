What to do if you've changed your mind about how you marked your absentee ballot

MADISON (WKOW) — If you've changed your mind about how you marked your absentee ballot, there's opportunity to void it and receive a new one. This is known as "spoiling" a ballot.
The City of Madison Clerk's Office says that requests to spoil a ballot must be made in writing by the voter to their municipal clerk. This can be done in person, email or mail.
The deadline to spoil an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. the Thursday before the next election. For the August 8 Partisan Primary, that date is August 4.
The process to spoil your returned absentee ballot consists of four steps:
- Contact your municipal clerk by email, mail or in person to say that you would like to spoil your returned ballot. You must list your name and the address where you're registered to vote.
- Clerk's Office staff finds your returned ballot.
- At the top of your absentee certificate envelope, Clerk's Office staff writes "spoiled" and makes a small tear in the envelope.
- Clerk's Office staff issues you a new absentee ballot.
Note that absentee ballots must be received by Election Day to be counted. You can return your ballot by mail, in person to any in-person absentee voting location or to your polling place on Election Day. If you return your ballot by mail, the Madison Clerk's Office suggests mailing it at least one week before the election.
If you make a mistake on your absentee ballot before returning it, you can request a new one by contacting your municipal clerk. You can then destroy and recycle the ballot and absentee certificate envelope that were originally sent to you.