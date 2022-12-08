 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Wet, heavy snow. A period of freezing rain is expected
for portions of southwest Wisconsin ahead of snow moving into
the area. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Friday morning commute and could
impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle is possible after snow
comes to an end Friday afternoon and evening, and potentially
into Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

What to expect from Madison's Streets Division as first winter storm arrives

  • Updated
Madison snow plow

MADISON (WKOW) -- 27 News is tracking the first winter storm of the season and Madison's Streets Division is gearing up.

According to a release from the Streets Division, they will send out their 32 trucks to maintain salt routes when the snow starts to stick to the roads. These routes include thoroughfares used by Madison Metro and the streets around schools and hospitals, making up about 800 miles of traffic lanes within the city.

The division asks anyone on the roads to use caution during the storm, plan for extra travel time and "be slow, be patient, and be alert."

The streets division staff monitor the roads and the weather throughout the storm, and operations will adjust as conditions require. And said it will not plow city streets until there is three inches or more of snow accumulation and the storm is at or near its end.

