What to expect from Madison's Streets Division as first winter storm arrives

MADISON (WKOW) -- 27 News is tracking the first winter storm of the season and Madison's Streets Division is gearing up.
According to a release from the Streets Division, they will send out their 32 trucks to maintain salt routes when the snow starts to stick to the roads. These routes include thoroughfares used by Madison Metro and the streets around schools and hospitals, making up about 800 miles of traffic lanes within the city.
The division asks anyone on the roads to use caution during the storm, plan for extra travel time and "be slow, be patient, and be alert."
The streets division staff monitor the roads and the weather throughout the storm, and operations will adjust as conditions require. And said it will not plow city streets until there is three inches or more of snow accumulation and the storm is at or near its end.