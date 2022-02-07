What we can learn from how Olympians eat

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's peak time in Beijing as the 2022 Winter Games are underway and if you have ever watched the Olympic Games before, you know how hard all the athletes work to get there.
They spend countless hours training and eating just right. In fact, food plays a bigger role than you might think.
Dr. David Creel, a psychologist and registered dietitian with Cleveland Clinic, says we can learn a lot from how Olympians eat.
"Generally, a diet rich in carbohydrates which gives them the preferred fuel for their muscles and their brain when they exercise," said Dr. Creel. "And they want protein to help repair muscle and sometimes build muscle and fats which are important for vitamin absorption and just to feel full after meals."
Dr. Creel suggests we pick foods that will benefit us both physically and mentally: lean proteins, fruits, vegetables, whole grains and healthy fats like avocados or nuts.
It's important to not skip meals and eat in moderation, but also drink enough water and get enough sleep.
"Rest is important for both athletes and the non-athletes," said Dr. Creel. "It really sets the stage for how we eat, they really go hand-in-hand".
When it comes to supplements, Creel says it's important not to become overly-reliant. It's better to eat healthy and have a physically active lifestyle.