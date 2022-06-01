What would you name a trash compactor?

MADISON (WKOW) — If you've dreamed of naming a trash compactor, well, today's your day.
The City of Madison is asking for your suggestions in naming the trash and recycling compactors at the Sycamore Avenue drop-off site.
Over 400 unique names have been submitted thus far, ranging from Trashy McTrashface to Compressica Simpson.
If you've got a name suggestion, send it to dropoff@cityofmadison.com by June 7.
After the June 7 deadline, City of Madison will bin the names not up to snuff down to a list of finalists. The finalists will then go to a public vote — stay tuned for more details regarding the battle to come.
Who will you be voting for?